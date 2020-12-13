The Chiefs-Dolphins game will air in a large portion of the United States

If familiarity breeds contempt, then Chiefs fans may soon be sick of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.

That duo is CBS Sports’ top broadcast team for NFL games and they work with reporter Tracy Wolfson. They will call Sunday’s Chiefs-Dolphins game from Miami and are scheduled to work the Chiefs’ game next week at New Orleans.

The Chiefs are the NFL’s most high-profile team, so it makes sense that Nantz and Romo would be in the booth for Sunday’s game. Although there are four games on CBS that kickoff at noon this Sunday, most of the nation will see the Chiefs-Dolphins contest.

Here is the broadcast map, courtesy of 506Sports.com:

The Chiefs game on CBS will be seen in the light red areas; The Colts-Raiders game is dark blue; Broncos-Panthers is orange; Texans-Bears is green; Titans-Jaguars in light blue; Jets-Seahawks is yellow. Courtesy of 506Sports.com

In Kansas City, viewers also will see a doubleheader on Fox 4: the Vikings at Buccaneers at noon, and Packers at Lions at 3:25 p.m.

Here are the rest of the broadcast assignments for Sunday afternoon’s NFL games:

Vikings at Buccaneers, noon on Fox: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews

Packers at Lions, 3:25 p.m. on Fox: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth and Lindsay Czarniak

Cardinals at Giants, noon on Fox: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilman and Shannon Spake

Texans at Bears, noon on CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins

Broncos at Panthers, noon on CBS: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton and Sherree Burruss

Titans at Jaguars, noon on CBS: Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

Cowboys at Bengals, noon on Fox: Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman and Laura Okmin

Colts at Raiders, 3 p.m. on CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn

Jets at Seahawks, 3 p.m. on CBS: Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon and Jay Feely

Saints at Eagles, 3:25 p.m. on Fox: Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston and Pam Oliver

Washington at 49ers, 3:25 p.m. on Fox: Chris Myers, Greg Jennings and Jennifer Hale

Falcons at Chargers 3:25 p.m. on Fox: Joe Davis, Brock Huard and Jenny Taft

The Sunday night matchup is Steelers at Bills, and the Monday night game is Ravens at Browns.