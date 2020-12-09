No. 13 Wisconsin tops Rhode Island in game added 2 days ago

Rhode Island's Fatts Russell tries to steal the ball from Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 73-62. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) AP

Brad Davison scored 23 points and No. 13 Wisconsin beat Rhode Island 73-62 on Wednesday in a nonconference game added to the schedule two days ago.

Wisconsin (4-1) originally was slated to host No. 25 Louisville on Wednesday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, but the Cardinals canceled their second consecutive game following a positive COVID-19 test within the program. Rhode Island was added as a replacement Monday.

Micah Potter had 13 points and Aleem Ford scored 11 for Wisconsin, which bounced back from a 67-65 loss to Marquette on a buzzer-beating tip-in of a missed free throw Friday.

Jeremy Sheppard had 13 points for the Rams (3-3).

NO. 17 TEXAS TECH 51, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 44

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kyler Edwards scored 19 points and Texas Tech avoided a major upset in a defensive struggle with Abilene Christian.

The Red Raiders (5-1) trailed with seven minutes remaining before Edwards made one of two free throws to get even. Nimari Burnett, who scored 10 points, made a pair to put Texas Tech up for good at 38-36.

Abilene Christian’s reputation for strong defense held up well, with the Red Raiders shooting 28% while having a difficult time getting open looks and missing many of the ones they did get.

Coryon Mason scored 14 points for the Wildcats (5-1), a Southland Conference team that made the move from Division II less than 10 years ago.

NO. 19 RICHMOND 78, NORTHERN IOWA 68

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyler Burton had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Richmond used a 21-6 run in the second half to pull away from Northern Iowa.

Grant Golden added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Spiders (4-0). Blake Francis scored 16 points and Jacob Gilyard had 12 points and 11 assists.

Tywhon Pickford scored 16 points for Northern Iowa (1-4), Austin Phyfe had 15, and Trae Berhow 13.