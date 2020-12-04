Remaining Free Agents

Read Next

His first game as a defensive coordinator, Josh Boyer watched his defense give up 43 points to Black Hills State.

And before his assignment was done that 2005 season as the man in charge of the defense at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Boyer’s players allowed 40 points to the University of Mary, 42 points to Dakota State, 44 points to Valley City State, and 46 points to Dickinson State the penultimate game of the season.