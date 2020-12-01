Davis, Louisville beat WKU 75-54 for 4th win in 7 days

Dre Davis scored 21 points, David Johnson had 17 points, six rebounds, eight assists and four steals, and Louisville beat Western Kentucky 75-54 on Tuesday night for the Cardinals fourth win in seven days.

Louisville trailed 25-17 in the first half before six different players scored during a 12-0 run for a four-point lead. Johnson had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists in the half, and Louisville made 5 of 9 3-pointers for a 34-29 advantage.

Another 12-0 run midway through the second half, with seven straight points from Davis, put Louisville ahead by double figures for the rest of the game.

Carlik Jones added 18 points, six rebounds and four assists and Jae’Lyn Withers had eight points and nine rebounds for Louisville (4-0). On Sunday, Withers set career highs with 20 points and nine rebounds against Prairie View A&M, and Johnson scored a career-high 19 points.

Louisville has a 42-39 edge in the series which dates to 1926, winning the last nine matchups.

Senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth scored 19 points for WKU (2-2), the preseason favorite to win the Conference USA title, and Charles Bassey had 13 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks. The Hilltoppers, who lost to No. 15 West Virginia last week, were just 3 of 18 from 3-point range and turned it over 21 times.