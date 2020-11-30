Miami Herald Logo
Ayers III, Haase lift Mercer past Georgia State 86-69

The Associated Press

MACON, Ga.

Leon Ayers III and Felipe Haase scored 17 points apiece as Mercer topped Georgia State 86-69 on Monday night.

Neftali Alvarez added 16 points and Ross Cummings had 11 points for Mercer (3-0). Alvarez posted eight rebounds and Haase had seven rebounds.

Kane Williams had 18 points for the Panthers (2-1). Evan Johnson and Justin Roberts had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

