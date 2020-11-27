Miami Herald Logo
FIFA world rankings

The Associated Press

ZURICH

FIFA world rankings for November (previous position in parentheses):

1. Belgium (1).

2. France (2).

3. Brazil (3).

4. England (4).

5. Portugal (5).

6. Spain (6).

7. Argentina (8).

8. Uruguay (7).

9. Mexico (11).

10. Italy (12).

11. Croatia (9).

12. Denmark (13).

13. Germany (14).

14. Netherlands (15).

15. Colombia (10).

16. Switzerland (16).

17. Chile (17).

18. Wales (20).

19. Poland (18).

20. Senegal (21).

