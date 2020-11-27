Sports
FIFA world rankings
FIFA world rankings for November (previous position in parentheses):
1. Belgium (1).
2. France (2).
3. Brazil (3).
4. England (4).
5. Portugal (5).
6. Spain (6).
7. Argentina (8).
8. Uruguay (7).
9. Mexico (11).
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
10. Italy (12).
11. Croatia (9).
12. Denmark (13).
13. Germany (14).
14. Netherlands (15).
15. Colombia (10).
16. Switzerland (16).
17. Chile (17).
18. Wales (20).
19. Poland (18).
20. Senegal (21).
Comments