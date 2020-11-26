Miami Herald Logo
Lever leads Grand Canyon past Grambling St. 69-53

The Associated Press

PHOENIX

Alessandro Lever had 18 points as Grand Canyon topped Grambling State 69-53 on Wednesday night.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 11 points and seven assists for Grand Canyon (1-0). Asbjorn Midtgaard added six points and 15 rebounds.

Kelton Edwards had 12 points for the Tigers (0-1). Cameron Christon added 12 points. Terreon Randolph had 10 points and nine steals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

