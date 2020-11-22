North Alabama begins season against Oakwood

Oakwood vs. North Alabama (0-0)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Alabama Lions will be taking on the Ambassadors of Division III Oakwood. North Alabama went 13-17 last year and finished fifth in the Atlantic Sun.

DID YOU KNOW: North Alabama went 3-8 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Lions put up 65.9 points per contest in those 11 games.

