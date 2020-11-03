Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Wings sign F Anthony Mantha to 4-year deal with $5.7M AAV

The Associated Press

DETROIT

The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Anthony Mantha to a four-year contract Tuesday with an average annual value of $5.7 million.

Mantha, 26, has played five seasons in the NHL — all with Detroit. He scored 16 goals with 22 assists last season, ranking third on the team with 38 points. That was despite playing only 43 games because of injury problems.

Mantha scored a career-high 25 goals in 2018-19.

Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman said previously the team would get deals done with Mantha and fellow forward Tyler Bertuzzi. Bertuzzi ended up being awarded a $3.5 million, one-year contract by an arbitrator, and now the Red Wings have secured Mantha's services for a while.

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports On the Air

Sports on TV: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

November 03, 2020 1:00 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service