Vancouver takes home win streak into matchup with Seattle

Seattle Sounders FC (9-4-5, second in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8-12-0, seventh in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts Seattle looking for its fourth home win in a row.

The Whitecaps are 5-9-0 against Western Conference teams. Vancouver is 1-3-0 when it scores only one goal.

The Sounders are 8-4-4 in Western Conference games. Seattle ranks fifth in the Western Conference drawing 108 corner kicks, averaging six per game.

The teams match up Tuesday for the third time this season. Seattle won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Milinkovic leads Vancouver with three assists. Lucas Cavallini has four goals over the last 10 games for the Whitecaps.

Jordan Morris has seven goals and four assists for Seattle. Raul Ruidiaz has four goals over the past 10 games for the Sounders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vancouver: 5-5-0, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.6 assists, 2.9 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Seattle: 5-3-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.4 assists, 5.7 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Bryan Meredith, David Milinkovic (injured), Lucas Cavallini, Andy Rose, Maxime Crepeau (injured), Janio Bikel, Thomas Hasal (injured), Georges Mukumbilwa, Tosaint Ricketts.

Seattle: Trey Muse (injured), Bradley Shaun Smith (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).