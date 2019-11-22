No. 10 Ohio St keeps rolling, routs Purdue Fort Wayne 85-46

Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson, right, blocks a shot by Purdue Fort Wayne guard Brian Patrick (2) as Ohio State guard Luther Muhammad defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. AP Photo

Kaleb Wesson had 15 points and seven rebounds as No. 10 Ohio State used a big second half to rout Purdue Fort Wayne on 85-46 Friday night.

Freshman D.J. Carton scored nine of his 13 points in the second half for the Buckeyes (5-0). CJ Walker chipped in 11 points.

Marcus DeBerry led Purdue Fort Wayne (2-5) with 16 points, while Brian Patrick had 13 points.

The Buckeyes grabbed control with an early 16-0 run, including 3s by Walker and Duane Washington Jr., and four points from freshman E.J. Liddell.

Ohio State led by as many as 21 points in the first half before settling for a 42-25 lead at the break. Washington had eight first-half points for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State outscored Purdue Fort Wayne 43-21 in the second half. Wesson and Walker each hit a pair of 3s early in the half to put OSU up 56-29. Carton then exploded for nine points in a 3-minute stretch — including a made 3 and a three-point play — as the lead went to 69-32 with 9:26 left in the game.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue Fort Wayne: The Summit League school has some talented players but doesn’t belong on the court with Ohio State. Coach Jon Coffman continues to rotate his mix of veterans, transfers and freshmen to find the right combination.

Ohio State: Their parade of tune-up games continues, but the Buckeyes showed they can score up and down the lineup. Bench players also got some playing time before the competitive games pick up again. The Buckeyes’ stifling defense was no match for the Mastodons, who became Ohio State’s fifth opponent to shoot under 33% from the floor.

UP NEXT

Purdue Fort Wayne: Hosts Ohio Northern on Sunday.

Ohio State: Hosts Kent State on Monday.