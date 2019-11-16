Smith scores 22 to lead Indiana to 100-62 win over Troy

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis dunks against Troy during an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Rich Janzaruk

Justin Smith had 22 points and five rebounds to lead Indiana to a 100-62 victory over Troy on Saturday night.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Al Durham added 17 points for the Hoosiers (4-0), who are in the middle of a nine-game stretch at home to begin the year.

Zay Williams had 28 points and eight rebounds and Charles Norman had 10 points and six rebounds for the Trojans (0-3) in the team’s first meeting with Indiana.

The Hoosiers never trailed, and they scored 58 first half points and led by 26 points at the break.

It was a 15-2 run in the first half that helped Indiana pull away early.

Jackson-Davis made two free throws and then converted a three-point play to spark the run. The spurt ended with a pair of free throws by Durham to make it 35-14 with 9:20 to play in the first half.

The Hoosiers led by as much as 43 points after Race Thompson dunked to make it 83-40 with 11:02 to go in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Troy: The Trojans are still search for their first win of the year. Four of the team’s first seven games are on the road.

Indiana: The Hoosiers open the year with four straight wins for the first time since the 2014-15 season. Over the first four games of the season, Indiana has scored 85 or more points each game and have surpassed 90 points three times.

UP NEXT

Troy: Hosts Carver College on Monday.

Indiana: Hosts Princeton on Wednesday.