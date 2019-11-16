Saturday’s best

Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon (18) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. AP Photo

STARS

—Anthony Gordon, Washington State, threw for 520 yards and five TDs as the Cougars beat Stanford 49-22.

—Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, ran for 204 yards and two TDs in the No. 15 Badgers’ 37-21 win over Nebraska.

—Shea Patterson, Michigan, threw for a season-high 384 yards and four TDs, sending the No. 14 Wolverines to a 44-10 romp over Michigan State for the Spartans’ fifth straight loss.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

—Justin Fields, Ohio State, threw for a career-high 305 yards and matched his best with four TD passes to lead the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes to a 56-21 win over Rutgers.

—Chase Claypool, Notre Dame, caught four TD passes to match a school record and the No. 16 Fighting Irish shut down Navy’s triple-option in a 52-20 rout on the 21st-ranked Midshipmen.

—Kurt Rawlings, Yale, threw for a school-record six TDs as the Bulldogs cruised past Princeton 51-14.

—Pete Guerriero. Monmouth, rushed for 237 yards and three TDs and added three catches for 66 yards and a score in a 47-10 win over Campbell.

—Christian Lopez, North Alabama, threw for 446 yards and four TDs, the last with 1:57 left to cap a 34-30 comeback victory over Gardner-Webb.

—Evan Hull, Northwestern, ran for 220 yards and four TDs in a 45-6 victory over UMass.

—Kaleb Barker, Troy, threw for 363 yards and a program-record six TDs in a 63-27 rout of Texas State.

—Ben DiNucci, James Madison, threw for three TDs and ran for another in a 48-6 win over Richmond.

—Samori Toure, Montana, had eight catches for a career-high 193 yards and three TDs in the Grizzlies’ 35-16 win over Weber State.

—D.J. Davis, Southern Illinois, ran for 207 yards and two TDs in a 45-21 win over Western Illinois.

—Jason Huntley, New Mexico State, ran for 174 yards and a TD to help the Aggies beat Incarnate Word 41-28.

—Chase Fourcade, Nicholls, threw for 374 yards and three TDs in a 34-20 victory over McNeese.

___

TAGOVAILOA INJURED

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss the rest of the season after dislocating his right hip in the first half of the Crimson Tide’s victory over Mississippi State.

Tagovailoa was injured while being dragged down late in the first half, with the Tide up four touchdowns, and No. 4 Alabama went on to beat Mississippi State 38-7.

Tagovailoa had been nursing an ankle injury and Alabama was considering holding him out of this game.

Alabama officials confirmed Tagovailoa was flown by helicopter to the St. Vincent's Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

___

HAWKEYES DOWN GOPHERS

Minnesota’s undefeated season came to an end in a place where the Gophers have struggled for a while.

Nate Stanley threw for two touchdown passes and Tyler Goodson ran for a score to help No. 23 Iowa beat No. 7 Minnesota 23-19, handing the Gophers their first loss while hurting their playoff prospects.

The Hawkeyes struck quickly, scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions, then held off Minnesota’s charge in the second half for their first victory over a ranked opponent this season.

The Gophers haven’t won at Kinnick Stadium since 1999, losing nine straight on the road in the series.

___

NUMBERS

23_Years since a team last won three straight SEC East titles until No. 4 Georgia this season. Florida won five in a row from 1992-96.

32_Straight wins by North Dakota State with a 49-14 win over South Dakota.

36_Straight Pioneer League wins by San Diego after a 52-20 win over Morehead State.

___

WOLVERINES ROUT SPARTANS

Shea Patterson had his best game at Michigan, picking apart a wounded rival to the left, right over the middle and deep.

Patterson threw for 384 yards — his highest total since he played for Mississippi — and four touchdowns to lead the 14th-ranked Wolverines to a 44-10 rout over Michigan State.

The Wolverines scored 24 straight points after giving up the first touchdown and finished with their most lopsided win in the rivalry since a 49-3 victory in 2002.