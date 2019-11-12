Pivec helps Oregon St beat Pacific 69-57

Mikayla Pivec had 18 points and 17 rebounds to help No. 7 Oregon State beat Pacific 69-57 in the second round of the preseason WNIT on Monday night.

Pacific closed to within eight points at 62-54 late in the fourth quarter, but the Beavers made enough plays down the stretch to hold on for the win.

Aleah Goodman and Destiny Slocum added 17 points apiece for the Beavers (2-0), who committed 23 turnovers. They will face DePaul on Thursday in the semifinals.

Brooklyn McDavid scored 32 points, making 14 of her 20 shots, to lead Pacific (1-1).

OSU led 34-24 at halftime led by Goodman (10 points) and Pivec (nine points).

McDavid put on a show in the first half. The junior forward scored the Tigers' first 10 points and had 18 at halftime, hitting 9 of 11 field goal attempts on mid-range jumpers.

BIG PICTURE

Pacific: The Tigers, who reached the second round of the postseason WNIT last season, continue to progress under fifth-year coach Bradley Davis. Pacific was competitive against a perennial Pac-12 power.

Oregon State: Freshman forward Taylor Jones, who had 20 points and 10 rebounds in her college debut Saturday against UC Irvine, was in early foul trouble and finished with six points and two rebounds in 12 minutes before fouling out.

UP NEXT

OSU will be at home against DePaul in the semifinals of the WNIT on Thursday.

Pacific has a nine-day break before hosting Weber State.