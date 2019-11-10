Jokic hits late jumper, Nuggets beat Timberwolves in OT

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, right, of Serbia, shoots the go-ahead basket over Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns in the final seconds in overtime of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Nuggets won 100-98. AP Photo

Nikola Jokic hit a fadeaway jumper with 2.4 seconds left to give the Denver Nuggets a 100-98 overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Jokic had 20 points, six rebounds and seven assists to help Denver win its fourth straight game. Will Barton had 13 points, including a pair of 3s in overtime, and 12 rebounds. Paul Millsap scored all 14 of his points during a big third-quarter run and had 10 rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and 16 rebounds for Minnesota. Towns sent it to overtime with a corner 3, but the Wolves shot a season-low 13.3% from 3-point range and 35.1% overall from the field.

Andrew Wiggins added 25 points in Minnesota's third loss in four games.

76ERS 114, HORNETS 106

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 18 points and nine rebounds, Al Horford scored 15 points and Philadelphia beat Charlotte to snap a three-game losing streak.

Furkan Korkmaz scored 17 points and keyed a Sixers' run in the third quarter in their return home from a four-game trip. Korkmaz hit a 3 with just 0.4 seconds left to beat Portland for the lone win on the trip.

Cody Zeller had 24 points for the Hornets.

PACERS 109, MAGIC 102

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 21 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists in Indiana's victory over Orlando,

Malcolm Brogdon and T.J. Warren scored 19 points each to help the Pacers win for the sixth time in seven games. Doug McDermott had 18 points and T.J. McConnell added 12 points and eight assists.

Evan Fournier scored 22 points to lead Orlando. Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 17 rebounds.