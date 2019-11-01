Florida welcomes N. Fla. in 2019-20 season opener

North Florida (0-0) vs. Florida (0-0)

Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Two in-state schools are set to face off as Florida hosts North Florida in each team's 2019-20 season opener. North Florida went 16-17 last year and finished third in the Atlantic Sun, while Florida ended up 20-16 and finished eighth in the SEC.

PREVIOUSLY: Florida scored 98 and came away with a 32-point win over N. Fla. when these two teams faced each other during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida limited its 15 non-conference opponents to an average of just 59.9 points per game last year. The Gators offense put up 68.1 points per matchup on their way to a 9-6 record against competition outside the Southeastern Conference. North Florida went 4-9 against non-conference programs in 2018-19.

