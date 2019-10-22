Huberdeau leads Panthers over Penguins, 4-2

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) defends the net against Pittsburgh Penguins center Dominik Simon (12) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Sunrise, Fla. AP Photo

Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist to lift the Florida Panthers to a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

Denis Malgin had a goal and an assist, and Noel Acciari, and Frank Vatrano also scored goals for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots. Aleksander Barkov had a pair of assists.

Patric Hornqvist and Teddy Blueger scored for Pittsburgh. Matt Murray made 18 saves.

The Panthers have won two of their past three games. After winning five in a row, the Penguins lost their second straight game.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Leading 2-1, Huberdeau stretched the Panthers lead to 3-1 when he deflected a shot from Anton Stralman with 6:18 left in the third.

The Penguins closed to 3-2 on Hornqvist's goal.with 5:35 left, but Vatrano's empty-net goal with 1:03 left made the score 4-2.

Malgin put the Panthers ahead 2-1 when he took a pass from Huberdeau to the side of the crease and poked the puck into the near side with 2:00 left in the second.

Acciari gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead on a flukey goal midway through the second period. Acciari shot from the high slot. Murray blocked the shot but the puck went straight up in the air and bounced off Murray's back and into the net at 10:53.

The Penguins answered about 63 seconds later on Blueger's goal. Blueger took a drop pass from Jake Guentzel and tapped in the puck from in front at 11:57 to tie the score at 1.

Notes: Panthers D Aaron Ekblad missed the game with an illness. ... C Vincent Trocheck is out with a lower-body injury.C Brian Boyle played his first game for the Panthers after signing a one-year $940,000 deal with the club. ... Penguins C Jared McCann returned after missing Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights with a lower-body injury. ... D Brian Dumoulin will miss at least two games with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT:

Penguins: Visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

Panthers: Visit the Calgary Flames on Thursday.