Turkish gymnast’s salute could prompt rule change

Gold medalist on the rings Ibrahim Colak of Turkey celebrates on the podium after the men's apparatus finals at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. AP Photo

The International Gymnastics Federation is considering new regulations on gymnasts' behavior on the podium after a Turkish medalist gave a military-style salute.

Ibrahim Colak gave the salute after winning gold on the rings at the world championships on Saturday. That came amid a Turkish military offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.

The FIG's general secretary Nicolas Buompane says "it's maybe bad timing right now, due to the current situation in the world with Turkey and Syria."

Buompane adds that the FIG will discuss "if we should prevent things like this," adding that "it's time now to have a look at this and try to decide, to come up with a solution. Either we allow or we don't."