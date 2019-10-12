Albany knocks off Towson behind Mofor, Undercuffler

Karl Mofor ran for a pair of touchdowns and Jeff Undercuffler passed for two more and Albany knocked off Towson 38-21 Saturday night, scoring 14 points off turnovers and taking down a top-10 foe for the third straight season.

Towson, ranked No. 9 in the FCS polls and a Top 10 team for the sixth straight week, was held to 280 yards of offense, including 93 rushing.

Undercuffler, a redshirt freshman, now has 20 touchdown passes. He was second in that category in the FCS and topped the Colonial Athletic Association.

Mofor, with 130 yards, capped an 87-yard game-opening drive with a TD from the 2. Undercuffler hit Donovan McDonald with a 36-yarder for a 14-7 lead and Dylan Burns sent the Great Danes (4-3, 2-1) into halftime ahead 17-14.

Undercuffler and Mofor sealed the win in the third quarter when Undercuffler found LJ Wesneski with a 16-yard score and Mofor capped a 93-yard drive with his 19-yard score. The consecutive TDs gave Albany a 31-14 lead.

Tom Flacco threw for 187 yards and two touchdowns for Towson (3-3, 1-2) but was sacked four times. Darian Street and Ryan Rutkowski had receiving scores.