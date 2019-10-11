Virginia loses CB Bryce Hall to a lower left leg injury

Virginia preseason All-American cornerback Bryce Hall suffered an injury to his lower left leg and was taken off the field on a cart during the second quarter of the 20th-ranked Cavaliers' game at Miami on Friday night.

Hall was injured while on punt coverage. An air cast was placed around the leg.

All of Virginia's players gathered around the cart just before Hall was taken off the field, and several Miami players jogged over to offer him well-wishes.

Hall was making his 39th consecutive start, which the Cavaliers said was the longest such streak in the nation among cornerbacks. He led all FBS players with 22 pass breakups last season, then elected to return for his senior year.