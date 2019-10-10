Robinson has 2 scores over 50 yards to lead Bethune-Cookman

Jimmie Robinson scored on a catch-and-run for 54 yards and a 79-yard kickoff return to help Bethune-Cookman beat North Carolina Central 27-13 on Thursday night.

Bethune-Cookman opened the scoring in the second quarter when Robinson caught a pass near the line of scrimmage, split three defenders along the right sideline and raced for a touchdown. After NCCU pulled within 14-6, Robinson returned the ensuing kickoff for a two-score advantage with 14:08 left in the fourth.

Robinson, who was coming off a career-high 136-yard receiving night with three touchdowns of 6, 44 and 70 yards, finished with three catches for 54 yards and two returns for 114 yards.

Akevious Williams threw for 95 yards and a score, and rushed for 52 yards and a TD for Bethune-Cookman (5-1, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which is off to its best start since 2015. Williams made it 14-3 on a 19-yard sneak to the left side early in the third.

Davius Richard threw for 250 yards with a touchdown for NCCU (2-5, 1-2).