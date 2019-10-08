Springboks looking to clinch quarterfinal spot vs Canada

Two-time champion South Africa seeks a bonus-point win at the expense of Canada to be certain of advancing to the quarterfinals in the only Rugby World Cup match on Tuesday.

The teams meet indoors in Kobe's Misaki Stadium, and both teams are wary of controlling possession. All three previous games in Kobe — England-United States, Scotland-Samoa, Ireland-Russia — have suffered from more than 30 handling errors each in humid conditions. But the Tier One side has won each time.

The Springboks have rebounded from their opening loss to New Zealand by beating Namibia 57-3 and 14-man Italy 49-3, and expect their second-string team to manage Canada.

The Canadians have lost to Italy 48-7 and to New Zealand 63-0, and are building to a last Pool B match against Namibia this weekend.