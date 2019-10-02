Oakland will host Tampa Bay in the AL wild-card game

Tampa Bay Rays (96-66, second in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (97-65, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Charlie Morton (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Athletics: Sean Manaea (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics will host the Rays in the one-game AL wild-card playoff.

The Athletics are 52-29 on their home turf. Oakland is hitting a collective batting average of .249 this season, led by Ramon Laureano with an average of .286.

The Rays are 48-33 on the road. Tampa Bay has hit 217 home runs as a team this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with 33, averaging one every 16.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 36 home runs and is slugging .545. Matt Chapman is 9-for-36 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Meadows leads the Rays with 89 RBIs and is batting .291. Ji-Man Choi is 9-for-31 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .230 batting average, 2.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Rays: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.53 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics Injuries: Blake Treinen: (back), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Chad Pinder: (leg), Luis Barrera: (shoulder).

Rays Injuries: Hoby Milner: (back/neck), Jose Alvarado: (elbow).