Saturday’s best

Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson (69) lifts Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) to celebrate Smith's touchdown against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. AP Photo

STARS

—DeVonta Smith, Alabama, had 11 catches for school records of 274 yards and five TDs as the No. 2 Crimson Tide ran away from Mississippi 59-31.

—Salvon Ahmed, Washington, rushed for a career-high 153 yards, including an 89-yard TD run in the third quarter, helping the No. 17 Huskies beat No. 21 Southern California 28-14.

—Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, passed for 415 yards and three TDs, and the No. 6 Sooners rolled past Texas Tech 55-16.

—Tanner Morgan, Minnesota, set school records by passing for 396 yards and four TDs to help the Gophers hold off Purdue 38-31.

—Kevin Davidson, Princeton, threw a school-record seven TD passes to lead the Tigers past Bucknell 56-23.

—Daryl McCleskey Jr., Eastern Kentucky, ran for 202 yards and two TDs in a 42-16 victory over Tennessee State.

—Bailey Fisher, Tennessee Tech, threw a school-record six TD passes in a 40-29 victory over Eastern Illinois.

—Matt Struck, Idaho State, threw for six TDs in a 51-24 victory over Portland State.

—Ailym Ford, Chattanooga, ran for 195 yards and two TDs in a 60-36 win over Western Carolina.

___

NO. 1 CLEMSON SURVIVE

The ball sat on the 3-yard line, forcing top-ranked Clemson into the most unexpected of positions.

Get a stop, or lose the lead late against heavy underdog North Carolina — and maybe the game along with its spot as the front-runner for the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers did it, stuffing the Tar Heels' 2-point conversion attempt with 1:17 left to hold on for a 21-20 victory — narrowly avoiding an upset that would've shaken the national landscape in college football.

The Tigers had trouble all day in trying to extend earn a program-record 20th straight win. They didn't go ahead for good until Trevor Lawrence hit Tee Higgins on a 38-yard touchdown pass with 9:54 left, then came up with the stop after the Tar Heels went for the lead instead of a tie after Javonte Williams' short scoring run.

___

TIDE OF RECORDS

Tua Tagovailoa and DeVonta Smith hooked up for a 74-yard touchdown strike barely a minute into the game.

Turns out they were just getting started.

Tagovailoa and Smith partnered on five touchdown passes and between them set a few school records while No. 2 Alabama ran away from Mississippi 59-31.

The Crimson Tide actually trailed for the first time this season before flexing its muscles against the 37 1/2-point underdogs. The Rebels couldn't even slow down Smith, who sometimes gets overshadowed in a loaded receiving group.

Not this game. Smith had 11 catches for school records of 274 yards and five TDs. He had 221 yards by halftime, and added a 27-yard score for another highlight in the biggest game of any Tide receiver.

___

NUMBERS

8_Sacks by defensive linemen in No. 10 Notre Dame's 35-20 win over No. 18 Virginia.

18_Straight completions by No. 9 Florida's Kyle Trask against Towson, breaking the school record of 17 straight set by Chris Leak against Washington in 2005.