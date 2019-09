Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, left, talks with Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman before an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. AP Photo

The game between No. 24 Kansas State and Oklahoma State was stopped with 8:31 remaining in the second quarter due to lightning Saturday night.

Matt Ammendola had just kicked a 21-yard field goal to give Oklahoma State a 13-0 lead. Kansas State got the ball back and was at its own 25-yard line when play was stopped.

Oklahoma State dominated the first half so far, gaining 208 yards to 32 for the Wildcats.