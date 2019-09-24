Flores’ sac fly leads Yucatan to 5-4 win over Monclova

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Jorge Flores drove in Sebastian Valle with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the Leones de Yucatan to a 5-4 win over the Acereros del Norte on Tuesday.

The sacrifice fly by Flores capped a two-run inning and gave the Leones a 5-4 lead after Valle hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Flores hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning and Jonathan Jones hit a solo home run in the third to give the Leones a 2-0 lead. The Acereros came back to take the lead in the fifth inning when Jose Amador hit a solo home run and Eric Young Jr. hit a two-run home run.

Monclova went up 4-3 in the seventh when Noah Perio hit a solo home run.

Starter Cesar Valdez (18-2) got the win while Al Alburquerque (3-2) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.