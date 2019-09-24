Scherzer scheduled to start as Washington hosts Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies (79-76, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (86-69, second in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (12-6, 3.75 ERA) Nationals: Max Scherzer (10-7, 2.81 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -177; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies will square off in a doubleheader Tuesday.

The Nationals are 40-32 against the rest of their division. Washington has a collective on-base percentage of .337, good for first in the National League. Juan Soto leads the club with a mark of .404.

The Phillies are 34-35 against division opponents. Philadelphia has hit 204 home runs as a team this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with 33, averaging one every 16.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 80 extra base hits and is batting .325. Yan Gomes is 11-for-33 with four doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Harper leads the Phillies with 33 home runs and has 108 RBIs. Cesar Hernandez is 12-for-40 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Phillies: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Adrian Sanchez: (illness), Matt Adams: (shoulder/triceps), Kurt Suzuki: (elbow), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Jean Segura: (hamstring).