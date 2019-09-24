Mariners face the Astros after Gonzales’ strong performance

Houston Astros (102-54, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (66-90, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Gerrit Cole (18-5, 2.61 ERA) Mariners: Justin Dunn (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Marco Gonzales. Gonzales threw seven innings, surrendering two runs on three hits with four strikeouts against Baltimore.

The Mariners are 25-45 against the rest of their division. Seattle's lineup has 238 home runs this season, Daniel Vogelbach leads them with 30 homers.

The Astros are 51-19 against AL West Division opponents. The Houston offense has compiled a .276 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the majors. Michael Brantley leads the team with an average of .315.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 30 home runs and is slugging .448. Kyle Lewis is 14-for-43 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Brantley leads the Astros with 176 hits and is batting .315. George Springer is 7-for-34 with five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Astros: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Austin Adams: (ankle), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Jake Fraley: (thumb), Ryon Healy: (back).

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Collin McHugh: (undisclosed), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).