Houston brings 6-game win streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (69-85, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (101-53, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-3, 4.91 ERA) Astros: Wade Miley (14-5, 3.72 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup as winners of their last six games.

The Astros are 50-18 against AL West opponents. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .351, good for first in the American League. Alex Bregman leads the lineup with a mark of .418.

The Angels have gone 27-41 against division opponents. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, Mike Trout leads the team with a mark of .294. The Astros won the last meeting 6-4. Zack Greinke secured his 17th victory and Carlos Correa went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Houston. Jaime Barria registered his 10th loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bregman leads the Astros with 38 home runs and is batting .295. Jose Altuve is 10-for-35 with five home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Trout leads the Angels with 74 extra base hits and is batting .294. Kole Calhoun is 10-for-35 with a double, four home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .284 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Angels: 2-8, .220 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Collin McHugh: (undisclosed), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Yuli Gurriel: (illness).

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Cam Bedrosian: (forearm), Mike Trout: (foot), Luis Rengifo: (hand), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder), Shohei Ohtani: (knee).