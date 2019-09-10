Chicago hosts Kansas City in division matchup

Kansas City Royals (53-91, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (63-80, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jakob Junis (9-12, 4.94 ERA) White Sox: Ivan Nova (9-12, 4.69 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: AL Central opponents Chicago and Kansas City will play on Tuesday.

The White Sox are 30-30 against AL Central opponents. Chicago has hit 152 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads them with 31, averaging one every 18 at-bats.

The Royals are 27-39 against AL Central Division teams. Kansas City is hitting a collective .245 this season, led by Whit Merrifield with an average of .306.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 64 extra base hits and is slugging .507. Welington Castillo is 5-for-19 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 41 home runs and is batting .250. Hunter Dozier is 15-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .266 batting average, 6.67 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Royals: 6-4, .271 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (foot), Jon Jay: (hip).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jake Newberry: (shoulder), Salvador Perez: (elbow).