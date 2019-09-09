Sports
Did Eagles fans put a Sean Taylor jersey over a coffin at Sunday’s tailgate?
A video circulating on social media from a tailgate at Sunday’s Washington Redskins-Philadelphia Eagles game caused a stir.
In the video posted to Twitter, Eagles fans are tailgating with a coffin nearby that has a Redskins jersey draped over it.
Many on Twitter thought it was Sean Taylor’s jersey, which caused the outcry. Taylor, a South Florida native, starred for the University of Miami and the Redskins before he was murdered in 2007 during a botched burglary inside his Palmetto Bay home.
The jersey says “1991” on it, while the coffin has Dallas Cowboys’ logos on it.
However, Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Jones was seen wearing a Taylor jersey in the video and getting into a scuffle with Eagles fans.
Here’s the video:
