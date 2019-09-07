East Tennessee St. takes out DII Shorter with a 48-10 win

Trey Mitchell threw two touchdowns and East Tennessee State used a balanced attack to subdue Division II opponent Shorter 48-10 on Saturday.

The Buccaneers built a 25-3 lead at halftime and extended the margin to 41-3 by the end of the third quarter.

Mitchell completed 14 of 15 passes, and reserve Cameron Lewis threw a touchdown and the pair finished with a combined 243 yards passing. Jacob Saylors gained 90 yards on 12 carries and scored twice and East Tennessee State ran for 248 yards.

Aeneas Dennis came off the bench and threw the Hawks' lone touchdown, an 8-yarder to John Dietl III. Dennis was 3-of-4 passing and ran for 48 yards.

ETSU now is 7-2 against non-Division I opponents since the restart of the program in 2015.