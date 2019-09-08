Saturday’s best

Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar (2) throws against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. AP Photo

STARS

—Joe Burrow, LSU, passed for 471 yards and four TDs, including a 61-yarder to Justin Jefferson with 2:27 left, and the No. 6 Tigers pulled out a wild 45-38 victory over No. 9 Texas.

—Sam Ehlinger, Texas, threw for with 401 yards and four TDs in a 45-48 loss to No. 6 LSU.

—Elijah Sindelar, Purdue, passed for 509 yards and accounted for six TDs in a 42-24 victory over Vanderbilt.

—Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, passed for 259 yards and three TDs in just over two quarters as the No. 4 Sooners rolled past South Dakota 70-14.

—Justin Herbert, Oregon, threw for 310 yards and five TDs before heading to the sideline in the third quarter, and the No. 16 Ducks rebounded from a season-opening loss to Auburn with a 77-6 rout of Nevada.

—Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, passed for three TDs and ran 25 yards for a fourth in the first half of the No. 2 Crimson Tide's 62-10 victory over New Mexico State.

—Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, rushed for three TDs and caught another as the No. 17 Badgers cruised past Central Michigan 61-0.

—Darrell Stewart, Michigan State, had 10 catches for 185 yards and a TD in the No. 19 Spartans' 51-17 win over Western Michigan.

—Drew Plitt, Ball State, passed for 439 yards and a school-record-tying six TDs in a 57-29 victory over Fordham.

—Quentin Harris, Duke, passed for a career-high 345 yards and four TDs to lead the Blue Devils past North Carolina A&T 45-13.

—Julius Chestnut, Sacred Heart, caught two scoring passes and rushed for 162 yards and another score in a 30-10 win over Bucknell.

—Khalid Morris, Virginia Union, threw four TD passes, including three to Charles Hall, in a 36-17 win over Hampton.

—James Robinson, Illinois State, ran for 178 yards and three TDs in a 42-14 win over Morehead State.

___

COLORADO COMEBACK

Mel Tucker's halftime message was simple: We've taken their best shot. Now, let's go give them ours.

Colorado hadn't touched Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, whose jersey was clean and whose passing was perfect, and the Buffaloes had managed just 84 yards of offense and none on the ground.

In a scintillating comeback, the Buffaloes overcame a 17-0 halftime deficit in Tucker's first home game and sent fans streaming onto the field in celebration.

James Stefanou's 34-yard field goal gave Colorado its first lead in overtime and the Buffaloes beat 25th-ranked Nebraska 34-31 on Saturday when punter Isaac Armstrong's 49-yard try sailed wide right .

It was Buffaloes' second straight win over their old Big 12 rival. Colorado rallied to win in the closing minutes last year in Lincoln.

___

WOLVERINES SURVIVE

Michigan is off to a wobbly start this season and Army almost took advantage.

Jake Moody made a 43-yard field goal and the seventh-ranked Wolverines forced and recovered a fumble to hold on for a 24-21 double-overtime win over the Black Knights on Saturday.

The Wolverines didn't lead until the second extra period and would have lost at the end of regulation to the Black Knights (1-1) if Cole Talley made a 50-yard kick that was just short and to the right.

It marked the second straight year the U.S. Military Academy nearly beat a Top 10 team for the first time in more than a half century. The Black Knights pushed No. 5 Oklahoma into overtime on the road last year before losing 28-21.

Army had won 10 straight, a run that college football's winningest program barely stopped.

___

NUMBERS

23_Games needed by San Diego State to beat UCLA for the first time in a series dating to 1922.

36_Carries by Florida State's Cam Akers against Louisiana Monroe, breaking the school record.

41_Years since Miami last opened 0-2 before this season.

63_Points by Maryland in its win over No. 21 Syracuse, most in school history against a ranked opponent.

109_Wins by Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio, matching Duffy Daugherty's school record.