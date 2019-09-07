Sports

Marchi, Chestnut spark Sacred Heart to 30-10 victory

The Associated Press

FAIRFIELD, Conn.

Logan Marchi threw for 316 yards with three touchdowns, Julius Chestnut caught two scoring passes plus rushed for 162 yards and another TD as Sacred Heart walloped Bucknell 30-10 Saturday night.

Chestnut broke through the left side of the line untouched for an 86-yard scoring run to break a 3-3 tie and spark three Sacred Heart TDs in the last 6:49 of the second quarter. Marchi found Tyrese Chambers from 28 yards out for a score, then hit Chestnut from 12 yards for a 23-3 lead with three seconds left before halftime.

The game was the second time in his career Marchi surpassed 300 yards passing. The second-quarter surge led to lopsided halftime stats: 325 yards total offense for the Pioneers to 74 for Bucknell and a 16-6 edge in first downs.

John Chiarolanzio connected on 14 of 29 passes for 141 yards for the Bison (0-2). Dominic Lyles caught five passes for 98 yards and a touchdown from Logan Bitikofer.

