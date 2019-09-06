Snyder leads Cedar Rapids over Quad Cities 4-2

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Gabe Snyder homered and had two hits as the Cedar Rapids Kernels topped the Quad Cities River Bandits 4-2 on Friday.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Cedar Rapids extended its lead when Wander Javier hit an RBI single and then scored on an out.

The River Bandits cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when C.J. Stubbs hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Alex McKenna.

The Kernels tacked on another run in the ninth when Tyler Webb hit an RBI single, driving in DaShawn Keirsey.

Quad Cities saw its comeback attempt come up short after Grae Kessinger hit an RBI single, driving in Stubbs in the ninth inning to cut the Cedar Rapids lead to 4-2.

Cedar Rapids starter Josh Winder (8-2) picked up the win after scattering six hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Matt Ruppenthal (5-8) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up three runs and five hits over four innings.

Austin Dennis doubled and singled, also stealing a base for the River Bandits.