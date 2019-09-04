Sports
Lexington beats Augusta 2-1
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Rubendy Jaquez scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Lexington Legends to a 2-1 win over the Augusta GreenJackets on Wednesday. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the GreenJackets.
Jaquez scored on the play after he reached base with a single and advanced to second on a single by Jeison Guzman.
In the top of the fourth, Lexington took the lead on a solo home run by Guzman. Augusta answered in the seventh inning when Tyler Fitzgerald hit a solo home run.
Starter Jon Heasley (9-5) got the win while Adam Oller (5-7) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.
Despite the loss, Augusta is 16-5 against Lexington this season.
