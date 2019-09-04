Sports
St. Louis Cardinals Illinois license plates now available
St. Louis Cardinals fans can now show their loyalty on Illinois license plates.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Tuesday that plates with the bird-on-the-bat Cardinals logo may now be ordered. White unveiled the red-and-blue-lettered plate last month at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
The plates are available for order on the secretary of state's web page . Fans may order a random number, personalized or vanity plate. Delivery takes about six weeks after the order is placed.
A random-number plate costs $69 for a vehicle that is titled with a valid Illinois registration. Personalized and vanity plate costs vary.
Each purchase and renewal of a Cardinals plate raises $25 for the Professional Sports Teams Education Fund and supports public schools in Illinois.
___
Online
License plate order: https://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/
Comments