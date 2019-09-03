Hernandez, Vivas lift Ogden over Orem 12-0

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Jorbit Vivas had four hits and four RBI, and Antonio Hernandez allowed just two hits over five innings as the Ogden Raptors defeated the Orem Owlz 12-0 on Tuesday.

Hernandez (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out seven.

Up 2-0 in the third, Ogden extended its lead when Vivas hit a two-run double and Imanol Vargas scored on a forceout.

Ogden later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a five-run sixth.

Jenrry Gonzalez (0-1) went two innings, allowing five runs and three hits in the Pioneer League game. He also struck out six and walked three.

The Owlz were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Raptors' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.