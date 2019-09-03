Rangers visit New York, look to build on Minor’s strong outing

Texas Rangers (68-71, third in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (90-49, first in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Edinson Volquez (0-0, 6.23 ERA) Yankees: James Paxton (11-6, 4.39 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Mike Minor. Minor went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering zero runs on five hits with five strikeouts against New York.

The Yankees are 51-22 in home games. The New York offense has compiled a .270 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with a mark of .333.

The Rangers have gone 28-42 away from home. Texas has a collective on-base percentage of .316, led by Shin-Soo Choo with a mark of .366. The Rangers won the last meeting 7-0. Mike Minor earned his 12th victory and Delino DeShields went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Texas. Masahiro Tanaka registered his eighth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 170 hits and is batting .333. Aaron Judge has 14 hits and is batting .341 over the last 10 games for New York.

Danny Santana leads the Rangers with 51 extra base hits and is slugging .550. Willie Calhoun is 8-for-36 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .203 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored by two runs

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: (elbow), Luis Severino: (shoulder), Greg Bird: (foot), Edwin Encarnacion: (wrist), Thairo Estrada: (hamstring), Gio Urshela: (groin), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (calf), David Hale: (spine), Ben Heller: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), CC Sabathia: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

Rangers Injuries: Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Joey Gallo: (wrist).