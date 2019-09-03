Tampa Bay brings 5-game win streak into matchup against Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (45-92, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (81-58, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Ty Blach (0-2, 12.81 ERA) Rays: Trevor Richards (4-12, 4.29 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay enters the matchup as winners of their last five games.

The Rays are 33-28 against opponents from the AL East. Tampa Bay is averaging 4.5 RBIs per game this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with 72 total runs batted in.

The Orioles are 20-45 against division opponents. Baltimore has hit 175 home runs as a team this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with 29, averaging one every 17.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meadows leads the Rays with 25 home runs and is slugging .532. Travis d'Arnaud is 9-for-26 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Jonathan Villar leads the Orioles with 148 hits and has 62 RBIs. Anthony Santander is 16-for-39 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .272 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by six runs

Orioles: 4-6, .265 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain).