Rockies look to break 7-game slide against Dodgers

Colorado Rockies (59-80, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (90-50, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-6, 8.08 ERA) Dodgers: Julio Urias (4-3, 2.53 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the matchup as losers of their last seven games.

The Dodgers are 40-22 against NL West opponents. Los Angeles has hit 245 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads them with 44 homers.

The Rockies have gone 26-36 against division opponents. The Colorado offense has compiled a .269 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with a an average of .322. The Dodgers won the last meeting 16-9. Walker Buehler recorded his 12th victory and Joc Pederson went 3-for-3 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs for Los Angeles. Peter Lambert registered his sixth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 77 extra base hits and is slugging .657. Pederson is 10-for-25 with three doubles, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 107 RBIs and is batting .309. Daniel Murphy is 8-for-30 with five doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rockies: 1-9, .261 batting average, 7.86 ERA, outscored by 44 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Dustin May: (head), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Joc Pederson: (abdominal), Tyler White: (upper back), Kristopher Negron: (neck), Max Muncy: (wrist).

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), Raimel Tapia: (hand), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).