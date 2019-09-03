Arias’ homer leads Lake Elsinore to 4-3 win over Lancaster

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Gabriel Arias hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Lake Elsinore Storm to a 4-3 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Monday.

The home run by Arias capped a three-run inning and gave the Storm a 4-3 lead after Alison Quintero hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

After Lake Elsinore scored one run in the second inning, Lancaster went up 3-1 after Luis Castro hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning and Luke Morgan scored on a wild pitch in the seventh.

Mason Fox (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Nate Harris (4-6) took the loss in the California League game.