AP source: South Carolina QB Bentley hurt, out indefinitely

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley, right, carries the football as North Carolina linebacker Allen Cater chases in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. AP Photo

A person close to South Carolina's football program says Gamecocks starting quarterback Jake Bentley will be out indefinitely with a broken foot.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because neither the team, nor head coach Will Muschamp, has publicly discussed Bentley's injury.

It is not immediately known how or when Bentley got injured.

Bentley played throughout South Carolina's 24-20 loss to North Carolina on Saturday in the opener for both teams.

With Bentley out, the Gamecocks are expected to turn to backup passer Ryan Hilinski to face Charleston Southern at home Saturday.

Hilinski is a 6-foot-3, 230-pound freshman from Orange, California. He is the younger brother of Tyler Hilinski, the former Washington State quarterback who commited suicide last year.

Bentley, a four-year starter, completed 16 of 30 passes for 142 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions against North Carolina.