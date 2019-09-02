Rangers, streaking Kiner-Falefa set for matchup against Yankees

Texas Rangers (67-71, third in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (90-48, first in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Minor (11-8, 3.25 ERA) Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (10-7, 4.47 ERA)

LINE: Yankees -194; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas' Kiner-Falefa puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Yankees.

The Yankees are 51-21 in home games. New York has hit 254 home runs this season, second in the American League. Gary Sanchez leads the team with 32, averaging one every 11.5 at-bats.

The Rangers are 27-42 on the road. Texas has hit 187 home runs as a team this season. Danny Santana leads the team with 24, averaging one every 16.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 54 extra base hits and is slugging .542. Aaron Judge has 16 hits and is batting .400 over the last 10 games for New York.

Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 139 hits and is batting .275. Willie Calhoun is 7-for-35 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .180 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: (elbow), Luis Severino: (shoulder), Greg Bird: (foot), Edwin Encarnacion: (wrist), Thairo Estrada: (hamstring), Gio Urshela: (groin), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (calf), David Hale: (spine), Ben Heller: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), CC Sabathia: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

Rangers Injuries: Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Joey Gallo: (wrist).