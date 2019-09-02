Ramos takes 25-game hit streak into matchup with Nationals

New York Mets (69-67, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (77-58, second in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard (9-7, 4.14 ERA) Nationals: Joe Ross (3-3, 5.36 ERA)

LINE: Mets -111; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: New York's Ramos puts 25-game hit streak on the line against Nationals.

The Nationals are 34-24 against the rest of their division. Washington's team on-base percentage of .338 is fifth in the league. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an OBP of .409.

The Mets are 32-31 against the rest of their division. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .323, led by Jeff McNeil with a mark of .389.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with 72 extra base hits and is batting .337. Juan Soto is 15-for-40 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Amed Rosario leads the Mets with 149 hits and is batting .286. Michael Conforto is 13-for-41 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 9-1, .294 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 45 runs

Mets: 3-7, .234 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Adam Eaton: (knee).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (hamstring).