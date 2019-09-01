Curbelo’s homer leads Great Falls to 4-3 win over Billings

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Luis Curbelo hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Great Falls Voyagers to a 4-3 win over the Billings Mustangs on Sunday.

The home run by Curbelo scored Kelvin Maldonado to give the Voyagers a 4-2 lead.

In the top of the seventh, Billings cut into the deficit on a double by Jonathan Willems that scored Reniel Ozuna.

Trey Jeans (1-0) got the win in relief while Billings starter Justin McGregor (3-6) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.