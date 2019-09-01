Filia leads Tacoma to 3-2 win over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Eric Filia homered and had two hits as the Tacoma Rainiers topped the Las Vegas Aviators 3-2 on Saturday.

Las Vegas tied the game 1-1 in the fourth after Dustin Garneau hit a solo home run.

The Rainiers took the lead in the sixth inning when Jordan Pacheco hit an RBI single, bringing home Filia.

The Rainiers tacked on another run in the eighth when Filia hit a solo home run.

Las Vegas saw its comeback attempt come up short after Mark Payton hit an RBI double, driving in Trace Loehr in the ninth inning to cut the Tacoma lead to 3-2.

Starter Anthony Misiewicz (8-6) got the win while Kyle Lobstein (6-4) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.