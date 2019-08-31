Nevada rallies late to stun Purdue 34-31

After trailing 24-7 at halftime, Carson Strong, the first freshman quarterback to start a season opener for Nevada since 1998, led the Wolf Pack to a 34-31 victory Friday against Purdue for the second win against a Big Ten team in program history.

Nevada capped the comeback on a 56-yard field goal from freshman kicker Brandon Talton as time expired. The 17-point Nevada comeback tied the second largest comeback for the program since 1996.

With the game tied and 32 seconds remaining, Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar threw an interception to defensive back Daniel Brown. Nevada tied the game with 52 seconds left on Strong's 20-yard pass to Elijah Cooks.

Strong hadn't started a football game since 2017. He sat out his senior year at Wood High in Vacaville, California and again last year as a redshirt. He completed 30 of 51 passes for 295 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Purdue looked in control most of the game, and led 31-17 at the beginning of the third quarter.

Sindelar recorded a career high 423 passing yards four touchdowns, but Purdue lost the turnover battle, 5-0, and two of those turnovers were Sindelar interceptions.

Rondale Moore displayed his big play capability in his first half, but was contained for most of the second half. He finished with 11 catches for 124 yards and one touchdown.

THE TAKEAWAY

Purdue: Purdue committed four turnovers against Nevada in 2016, but still won at home 24-14. They didn't get away with it in Reno. The Boilermakers were not able to overcome the same turnover margin Friday.

Nevada: Carson Strong, the first Nevada freshman to start a season opener at quarterback, tied Nevada's second-largest comeback since 1996 and grabbed the program's second victory against a Big Ten team.

UP NEXT

Purdue: The Boilermakers return to West Lafayette for their home opener Saturday against Vanderbilt.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack hits the road for a tough test Saturday at No. 11 Oregon.