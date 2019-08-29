Jhang’s homer leads Richmond to 9-5 win over Erie

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Jin-De Jhang hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 9-5 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday. The Flying Squirrels swept the four-game series with the win.

The home run by Jhang scored Zach Houchins to give the Flying Squirrels a 2-0 lead.

After Richmond added three runs in the fifth, the SeaWolves cut into the deficit with three runs in the fifth inning, including an error that scored Derek Hill.

The Flying Squirrels later tacked on four runs in the seventh when Heliot Ramos hit an RBI single and then scored on a three-run home run by Ryan Howard to secure the victory.

Richmond starter Ryan Halstead (3-6) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Anthony Castro (5-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Kody Clemens doubled and singled for the SeaWolves.