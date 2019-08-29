Wade, Rivera carry Portland to 4-0 win over Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Jeremy Rivera singled twice, and Konner Wade allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Portland Sea Dogs beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 4-0 on Thursday.

Wade (6-4) struck out four to get the win.

In the first inning, Portland went up 3-0 early after Tommy Joseph hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Charlie Madden. The Sea Dogs scored again in the seventh inning when Rivera scored on a forceout.

Tylor Megill (0-1) went five innings, allowing three runs and five hits while striking out nine in the Eastern League game.

The Rumble Ponies were held scoreless for the 14th time this season, while the Sea Dogs' staff recorded their 15th shutout of the year.